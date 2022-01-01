Put some patriotic spirit in your yard with this Americana Metal Stake. It features metal Welcome banner, with raised stripes, and adorned with metal stars of various sizes and colors. Perfect for Independence Day celebrations, coming home parties, or summer barbecues.

Use it as a stake in your garden or a hanging décor in your porch or garden with metal sticks removed.

Item size: 36.00"L X 1.50"W X 33.5"H

Made out of metal, outdoor safe.