Glitzhome Patriotic Wooden Porch Sign Standing/Hanging Decor
24 inUPC: 0694132713425
Product Details
Put some patriotic spirit in your porch with this Americana wood porch sign. Perfect for independence day celebrations, coming home parties, or summer barbecues. Use it to decorate the home, porch, entryway and more.
- For indoor and covered porch use.
- You could hang it on the wall with jute rope on its back side.
- Real wood frame and easel, not to heavy but sturdy.