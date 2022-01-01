Glitzhome Patriotic Wooden Porch Sign Standing/Hanging Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Patriotic Wooden Porch Sign Standing/Hanging Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Patriotic Wooden Porch Sign Standing/Hanging Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Patriotic Wooden Porch Sign Standing/Hanging Decor Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Patriotic Wooden Porch Sign Standing/Hanging Decor Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Glitzhome Patriotic Wooden Porch Sign Standing/Hanging Decor

24 inUPC: 0694132713425
Purchase Options

Product Details

Put some patriotic spirit in your porch with this Americana wood porch sign. Perfect for independence day celebrations, coming home parties, or summer barbecues. Use it to decorate the home, porch, entryway and more.

  • For indoor and covered porch use.
  • You could hang it on the wall with jute rope on its back side.
  • Real wood frame and easel, not to heavy but sturdy.