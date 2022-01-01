Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Peace Love Latkes LED Wooden & Metal Block Word Sign
11 x 11.5 inUPC: 0694132714505
Purchase Options
Product Details
Decorate your home for Hanukkah with this charming wood block sign. In festive colors, eight warm white LED lights illuminate the message, "Peace, Love, Latkes." It's a great addition for your Hanukkah decor, and will look great on a shelf or table.
- Eight bulbs with warm white light
- Two AA batteries required (not included)
- No assembly required
- Dimensions: 11 inches length x 1.5 inches width x 11.5 inches height