Decorate your home for Hanukkah with this charming wood block sign. In festive colors, eight warm white LED lights illuminate the message, "Peace, Love, Latkes." It's a great addition for your Hanukkah decor, and will look great on a shelf or table.

Eight bulbs with warm white light

Two AA batteries required (not included)

No assembly required

Dimensions: 11 inches length x 1.5 inches width x 11.5 inches height