Glitzhome Plaid Angel Figurine Tree Topper Christmas Decor
Glitzhome Plaid Angel Figurine Tree Topper Christmas Decor
Glitzhome Plaid Angel Figurine Tree Topper Christmas Decor
Glitzhome Plaid Angel Figurine Tree Topper Christmas Decor
Glitzhome Plaid Angel Figurine Tree Topper Christmas Decor

12.2 inUPC: 0697125530241
This is one of the best made tree topper you can expect for this special season, with all refined textures and fabrics. Perfect for tree top decoration. Create your own X'mas corner with it! Unique Features: Featured with plaid and angel figurine. We are animal lovers! Only faux fur is used.

  • Material: Made of 50 Plastic, 45% Polyester, 5% other
  • Size:12.20"H; 0.44lbs
  • Care instructions: Spot Clean Only