This Plaid Fabric Table Tree is made from polystyrene and fabric. Styled in black and white plaid, this Christmas table tree will compliment any display to give off a festive touch and feel. This Christmas table tree decor will bring warm comfort and welcome to your home, restaurant, office and even parties. It's essential for a funky gallery table.

Dimensions: 3.94 Inch D X 16.93 Inch H

Weight: 0.4 lbs

Material: 70% Polystyrene, 30% Polyester