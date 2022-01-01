Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Plaid Fabric Christmas Tree Decor - Black/White
16.93 inUPC: 0697125530587
Product Details
This Plaid Fabric Table Tree is made from polystyrene and fabric. Styled in black and white plaid, this Christmas table tree will compliment any display to give off a festive touch and feel. This Christmas table tree decor will bring warm comfort and welcome to your home, restaurant, office and even parties. It's essential for a funky gallery table.
Dimensions: 3.94 Inch D X 16.93 Inch H
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Material: 70% Polystyrene, 30% Polyester