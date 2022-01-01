Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Plaid Fabric Garland Christmas Decor - Red/Black
78.74 inUPC: 0694132710781
Purchase Options
Product Details
These Christmas Decorations Are The Perfect Addition To Your Holiday House Collection with these cute hanging decorations. Perfect for your front door or your walls. Stylish Decor. Great for a party or to hang during the entire month of December.Charming garland would be excellent to accent your tree and home.
- Crafted with 7 lovely gnomes and 6 red pompom balls
Weight: 0.31 lbs
Material: 100% Polyester