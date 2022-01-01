Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Plaid Fabric Wreath
17.25 inUPC: 0694132714496
This wreath features warm and inviting red, green, and naturalplaid fabric. This wreath will create a cozy atmosphere for your family and friends. Hang it in your doorway or on the wall and let the holiday festivities begin.
- For indoor use
- Traditional, classic look
- Dimensions: 17.25 inches length x 3 inches width x 17.25 inches height