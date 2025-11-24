This whimsical Metal/Wood Believe table sign makes a perfect gift or sweet reminder to set up at your home. With Believe words to encourage, inspire and promote smiles, it will provide laughter, wisdom and simple sweet sentiment for years to come. Crafted with palid printed metal and green bent wood base. Add this simple delicate piece to your table this holiday season. No assembly required.

Materials: 80% Metal 20% Wood

Dimensions: 23.82 Inch x 9.06 Inch