Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Plaid Wooden and Metal Believe Table Decor - Red/Green
23.82 x 9.06 inUPC: 0694132710970
Purchase Options
Product Details
This whimsical Metal/Wood Believe table sign makes a perfect gift or sweet reminder to set up at your home. With Believe words to encourage, inspire and promote smiles, it will provide laughter, wisdom and simple sweet sentiment for years to come. Crafted with palid printed metal and green bent wood base. Add this simple delicate piece to your table this holiday season. No assembly required.
Materials: 80% Metal 20% Wood
Dimensions: 23.82 Inch x 9.06 Inch