Glitzhome Plush Christmas Stockings - White
2 pkUPC: 0694132715249
The solid neutral tone of this Super Soft Faux Fur Decorative Christmas Stocking complements any Christmas decor. Plush faux-fur makes up the full length of the stocking, not just the cuff.Elegant and plush white cotton velvet with silver sequin and embroidery.
- Loop hanger,
- Perfect for a seasonal gift or your own holiday decor.
- Set of 2
- White color
- Material: 100% Polyester
- Size: 21''L