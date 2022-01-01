Glitzhome Plush Stocking with Faux Fur Cuff - Red/White Perspective: front
Glitzhome Plush Stocking with Faux Fur Cuff - Red/White Perspective: back
Glitzhome Plush Stocking with Faux Fur Cuff - Red/White Perspective: left
Glitzhome Plush Stocking with Faux Fur Cuff - Red/White Perspective: top
Glitzhome Plush Stocking with Faux Fur Cuff - Red/White

20 x 9.84 inUPC: 0695265883474
Product Details

  • This plush stocking will creates a traditional and classical atmosphere to your houses.
  • Colored in bright red and lined with white faux fur cuff, this stocking brings a classic feeling into your home this holiday season.
  • Hang it up on your mantle or by your Christmas tree and create beautiful memories each holiday season.

Material: 100% Polyester