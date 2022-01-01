Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Plush Stocking with Faux Fur Cuff - Red/White
20 x 9.84 inUPC: 0695265883474
- This plush stocking will creates a traditional and classical atmosphere to your houses.
- Colored in bright red and lined with white faux fur cuff, this stocking brings a classic feeling into your home this holiday season.
- Hang it up on your mantle or by your Christmas tree and create beautiful memories each holiday season.
Material: 100% Polyester