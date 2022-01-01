Add a bright, cozy touch to your holiday décor with this white snowflakes stocking and tree skirt group. Featuring a faux fur white trim, vivid embroidery snowflakes and with a lovely beaded design on a Ivory white plush velvet fabric. these beautiful Christmas decoration are sure to bring charm to your home.

Size: tree skirt: 48"D Stocking: 21"L

Set of 3

Made of Velvet

White color for a feeling of pure & warm winter