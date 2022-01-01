Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Plush Stockings and Tree Skirt - White
3 pcUPC: 0694132711089
Product Details
Add a bright, cozy touch to your holiday décor with this white snowflakes stocking and tree skirt group. Featuring a faux fur white trim, vivid embroidery snowflakes and with a lovely beaded design on a Ivory white plush velvet fabric. these beautiful Christmas decoration are sure to bring charm to your home.
- Size: tree skirt: 48"D Stocking: 21"L
- Set of 3
- Made of Velvet
- White color for a feeling of pure & warm winter