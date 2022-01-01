Glitzhome Plush White Snowflake Christmas Stocking - White Perspective: front
Glitzhome Plush White Snowflake Christmas Stocking - White Perspective: back
Glitzhome Plush White Snowflake Christmas Stocking - White Perspective: left
Glitzhome Plush White Snowflake Christmas Stocking - White Perspective: right
Glitzhome Plush White Snowflake Christmas Stocking - White Perspective: top
Glitzhome Plush White Snowflake Christmas Stocking - White

2 pkUPC: 0694132711088
Add a bright, cozy touch to your holiday décor with this white snowflakes stocking sets. Featuring a faux fur white trim, vivid embroidery snowflakes and with a lovely beaded design on a Ivory white plush velvet fabric. these beautiful stockings are sure to bring charm to your home.

  • Size: 20"L
  • Set of 2
  • Made of Velvet
  • The loop ribbon is reinforced to securely hang your stocking with treats