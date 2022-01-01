Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Plush White Snowflake Christmas Stocking - White
2 pkUPC: 0694132711088
Product Details
Add a bright, cozy touch to your holiday décor with this white snowflakes stocking sets. Featuring a faux fur white trim, vivid embroidery snowflakes and with a lovely beaded design on a Ivory white plush velvet fabric. these beautiful stockings are sure to bring charm to your home.
- Size: 20"L
- Set of 2
- Made of Velvet
- The loop ribbon is reinforced to securely hang your stocking with treats