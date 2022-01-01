Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Poinsettia Lighted Wooded Welcome Sign
42 in
Welcome guests and visitors with this Lighted Poinsettia Welcome Wooden Porch Sign. Detailed with delicate poinsettia accents, it's a lovely addition to any entrance and an ideal way to show your hospitality. With illuminating LED lights, it's a focal point in the dark, wintery night.
- Jumbo sized
- No assembly required
- With 12 0.2-watt LED bulbs
- Two AA batteries required (not included)
- Many ways to display - lean against the wall, or hang it with sawtooth on the back
- Dimensions: 7.87 inches length x 1.65 inches width x 42.32 inches height