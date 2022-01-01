Glitzhome Poinsettia Lighted Wooded Welcome Sign Perspective: front
Glitzhome Poinsettia Lighted Wooded Welcome Sign Perspective: back
Glitzhome Poinsettia Lighted Wooded Welcome Sign Perspective: left
Glitzhome Poinsettia Lighted Wooded Welcome Sign Perspective: right
Glitzhome Poinsettia Lighted Wooded Welcome Sign Perspective: top
Glitzhome Poinsettia Lighted Wooded Welcome Sign Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Poinsettia Lighted Wooded Welcome Sign

42 inUPC: 0694132714222
Purchase Options

Product Details

Welcome guests and visitors with this Lighted Poinsettia Welcome Wooden Porch Sign. Detailed with delicate poinsettia accents, it's a lovely addition to any entrance and an ideal way to show your hospitality. With illuminating LED lights, it's a focal point in the dark, wintery night.

  • Jumbo sized
  • No assembly required
  • With 12 0.2-watt LED bulbs
  • Two AA batteries required (not included)
  • Many ways to display - lean against the wall, or hang it with sawtooth on the back
  • Dimensions: 7.87 inches length x 1.65 inches width x 42.32 inches height