Welcome the Christmas with this wonderful wreath. It features poinsettia, various of greeneries like pine needles, as well as red berries. It's pretty eye catching and will definitey be a focal point for your holiday home. Place it on the door, entryway, windows and more for more traditional and classic touch.

Jumbo Size: 24"D;

For indoor use or covered porch

2 AA battery required, but not included

With 20 LED warm white lights and 0.03W each light