Glitzhome Poinsettia Pinecone Wreath with Lights
24 inUPC: 0694132714713
Product Details
Welcome the Christmas with this wonderful wreath. It features poinsettia, various of greeneries like pine needles, as well as red berries. It's pretty eye catching and will definitey be a focal point for your holiday home. Place it on the door, entryway, windows and more for more traditional and classic touch.
- Jumbo Size: 24"D;
- For indoor use or covered porch
- 2 AA battery required, but not included
- With 20 LED warm white lights and 0.03W each light