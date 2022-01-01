Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Polyresin Outdoor Fountain
40.12 inUPC: 0694132712911
Product Details
This modern and minimalist pedestal and sphere geometric design with imitation stone finish brings a touch of artistic to your space. It will enhance your garden, patio or backyard. Water bubbling up, over the orb, and spilling into a shallow pool below. The soothing sound of cascading water helps to create a relaxing and meditative atmosphere. An LED light above the sphere, the trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm glowing light adds visual interest, which will convert your garden into a tranquil, charming and pleasing environment. Constructed of high quality polyresin and stone powder, very durable, easy to storage and move. A convenient power cord and pump are included, simply add water, plug in and enjoy.
- Constructed of high quality polyresin and stone powder, light weight, very durable, easy to storage and move
- Crafted with mold slip casting and hand painted
- Modern and minimalist geometric design with imitation stone texture looks sleek and cool
- Soothing sound of the cascading water helps to create a relaxing and meditative atmosphere
- Trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm glowing light adds visual interest
- UL Listed or ETL Listed
- 110-Volt 60 Hz US plugs
- For outdoor use, the sleek look and soothing sound make it a perfect addition to any of your garden, patio or courtyard
- Easy to assembly, pump included
- 1-year manufacturer warranty