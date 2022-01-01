Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Light Bulbs
7.5 ftUPC: 0694132714672
Product Details
Created in the vision of an iconic evergreen, the pine Tree's lifelike appearance will convince even the most discerning eye. Full branches and hinged construction ensure continued durability over the years. Long-lasting LED lights mimic an incandescent glow and are secured in place.
- Size: 41.73"L X 41.73"W X 89.76"H
- Tips count: total 2336 tips on this version, 1411 PE tips and 925 PVC tips
- Light count: 450LED bulbs on this version
- pre-lit 450 warm white LED light bulbs
- Natural layered tree look realistic, fits beautifully in both large and small spaces
- Elegant pencil pine without taking much space
- Artificial 3D pine needles, pre-lit 450 warm white LED light bulbs and 2336 tips, to create fragrant Christmas atmosphere
- Hinged construction, shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips