Created in the vision of an iconic evergreen, the pine Tree's lifelike appearance will convince even the most discerning eye. Full branches and hinged construction ensure continued durability over the years. Long-lasting LED lights mimic an incandescent glow and are secured in place.

Size: 41.73"L X 41.73"W X 89.76"H

Tips count: total 2336 tips on this version, 1411 PE tips and 925 PVC tips

Light count: 450LED bulbs on this version

pre-lit 450 warm white LED light bulbs

Natural layered tree look realistic, fits beautifully in both large and small spaces

Elegant pencil pine without taking much space

Artificial 3D pine needles, pre-lit 450 warm white LED light bulbs and 2336 tips, to create fragrant Christmas atmosphere

Hinged construction, shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips