Glitzhome Pre-Lit Berry Holly & Pine Cone Silver Ornament Wreath

24 inUPC: 0694132710683
Product Details

This LED Pre-Lit Greenery Berry Holly Pine cone Silver Ornament Wreath is the perfect touch for your door or wall in the holidays. The wreath includes large pine cones, mixed types of tree needles and red berries all on a natural twig base with glitter. Display this completed wreath off of a door or wall for a charming Christmas theme.

  • Material: 50% plastic, 10% Styrofoam, 10% wire, 10% pinecone, 20% twig
  • Size: 24"D; 1.98lbs
  • For indoor use or covered porch
  • 3 AA Battery required; batteriesnot included