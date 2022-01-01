This 7.5 ft. Pre-Lit Green Pine Artificial Christmas tree create a unique wintery feel, it will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays.Illuminate your decor by adding a festive ambiance to your surroundings with this lighted artificial Christmas tree. The ambient glow from these luminaries is sure to create the mood for celebrating the season. Place it in your favorite spot and garner good compliments from everyone who glances.

Size: 33.07"L X 33.07"W X 89.76"H

Tips count: total 693 tips, 208 pine needles and 485 PVC tips on this version

Light count: 300 LED bulbs on the 7.5ft. version

Natural appearance look realistic, fits beautifully in both large and small spaces

Elegant pencil pine without taking much space

Fluffy flocked artificial 3D pine needles in mixed shapes. Pre-lit 300 LED light bulbs, select from warm white or multicolor steady lights, or choose the color-changing or twinkle functions, to create fragrant Christmas atmosphere

Hinged construction, shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips