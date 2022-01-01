Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Porch Tree Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Porch Tree Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Porch Tree

1 ctUPC: 0694132715220
Purchase Options

Product Details

Set of 2 Pre-Lit Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Porch Tree.This mixed tip Wintry Pine Entrance Pot Tree with decorative urn base is a welcoming addition to doorway, deck, porch or patio. It features snow sprinkled branches and is trimmed with white berries, Poinsettia and holly leaves. This tree is pre-lit with 150 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Display this attractive greenery in any indoor or covered outdoor location.

  • Size: 25.98"L X 25.98"W X 59.84"H
  • Set of 2 Pre-Lit Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Porch Tree
  • Decorated with artificial mixed pine needle and artificial Poinsettia
  • Decorated with artificial heavy snow.
  • Elegant shape and warm white LED lights add festive touch to your holiday.