Set of 2 Pre-Lit Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Porch Tree.This mixed tip Wintry Pine Entrance Pot Tree with decorative urn base is a welcoming addition to doorway, deck, porch or patio. It features snow sprinkled branches and is trimmed with white berries, Poinsettia and holly leaves. This tree is pre-lit with 150 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Display this attractive greenery in any indoor or covered outdoor location.

Size: 25.98"L X 25.98"W X 59.84"H

Decorated with artificial mixed pine needle and artificial Poinsettia

Decorated with artificial heavy snow.

Elegant shape and warm white LED lights add festive touch to your holiday.

