Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocking Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights
6 ftUPC: 0694132714366
Product Details
Take your holiday display up to 6FT with our Pre-Decorated Christmas tree. Our trees feature a lush, natural appearance with 696 lightly flocked PVC branch tips, hundreds of incandescent lights and realistic pinecones with a sturdy steel base. Reinvent your holiday display and enjoy something spectacular.
- Size: 38.58"L X 38.58"W X 72"H
- Tip count: 696 PVC tips on the 6ft. version
- Light count: 300 LED bulbs on the 6ft. version
- Pre-lit 300 warm white LED light bulbs
- Natural layered tree look realistic, fits beautifully in both large and small spaces
- Elegant slim profile pine without taking much space
- Heavy flocked artificial 3D pine needles, pre-lit 300 warm white LED light bulbs and 696 tips, to create fragrant Christmas atmosphere
- Hinged construction, shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips