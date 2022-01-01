Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocking Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights Perspective: front
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocking Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights Perspective: back
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocking Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights Perspective: left
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocking Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights Perspective: right
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocking Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights Perspective: top
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocking Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Flocking Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights

6 ftUPC: 0694132714366
Product Details

Take your holiday display up to 6FT with our Pre-Decorated Christmas tree. Our trees feature a lush, natural appearance with 696 lightly flocked PVC branch tips, hundreds of incandescent lights and realistic pinecones with a sturdy steel base. Reinvent your holiday display and enjoy something spectacular.

  • Size: 38.58"L X 38.58"W X 72"H
  • Tip count: 696 PVC tips on the 6ft. version
  • Light count: 300 LED bulbs on the 6ft. version
  • Pre-lit 300 warm white LED light bulbs
  • Natural layered tree look realistic, fits beautifully in both large and small spaces
  • Elegant slim profile pine without taking much space
  • Heavy flocked artificial 3D pine needles, pre-lit 300 warm white LED light bulbs and 696 tips, to create fragrant Christmas atmosphere
  • Hinged construction, shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips