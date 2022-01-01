This Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Fir Artificial Christmas tree create a unique wintery feel, it will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays.Product may ship compressed -You can adjust all the branches with an elegant look like the images.

Artificial Tree Type: Fir. Traditional full silhouette with lifelike foliage and flocked finish

Branch Tip Count : 1336 (PVC TIPS: 1336).

Lights Included: 400.Light Tone: Warm White Lights.

Stands 7.5 feet high with a 50 inch diameter, length of extension cord: 59 inch

Number of Assembly Sections: 3

Assembly Required: Includes sturdy folding metal tree stand and 3 sections metal hinged branches for quick and easy set - up