Glitzhome Pre-Lit Warm White LED Snow Flocked Christmas Wreath
24 inUPC: 0694132710555
Product Details
The snow flocked 24D Christmas Wreath crafted with Pine needle tips will add a touch of charming light and cheer to your front door or window during your holiday season.
Product Details:
- Branch Tip Count: 160
- Lights Included: 35 Warm White LED Lights
- AA Battery Operated, Battery is not included
- Size: 24" DX 5.12"H
- Indoor or covered outdoor use