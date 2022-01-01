Glitzhome Pre-Lit Warm White LED Snow Flocked Christmas Wreath Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Warm White LED Snow Flocked Christmas Wreath Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Warm White LED Snow Flocked Christmas Wreath Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Pre-Lit Warm White LED Snow Flocked Christmas Wreath Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Pre-Lit Warm White LED Snow Flocked Christmas Wreath

24 inUPC: 0694132710555
Purchase Options

Product Details

The snow flocked 24D Christmas Wreath crafted with Pine needle tips will add a touch of charming light and cheer to your front door or window during your holiday season.

Product Details:

  • Branch Tip Count: 160
  • Lights Included: 35 Warm White LED Lights
  • AA Battery Operated, Battery is not included
  • Size: 24" DX 5.12"H
  • Indoor or covered outdoor use