Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome PU Leather Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair - Cream
1 ctUPC: 0694132714176
Purchase Options
Product Details
This office chair features a paneled seat/back and foam cushioned, waterfall front seat, walnut veneer and oil wax leatherette blending give a mid-century modern and contemporary touch to your home office or workspace. 360° swivel and pneumatic adjustment lever to adjust the seat to your desired height. Ergonomic curved mid-back with shell bentwood support, spacious padded seat and bamboo armrest, all promise the optimum comfort from discomfort caused by prolonged sitting while working or studying.
- Dimensions: 24.5"L x 26"W x 38"H
- Material: 25% PU leather, 15% Plywood, 10% Bamboo 20% Polyurethane Foam, 25% Metal, 5% PA
- Made of plywood frame, painted metal base in matte black, and shiny cream PU leather
- Weight capacity: 260 lbs.
- 360-degree swivel for enhanced mobility and convenience
- CAL 117-2013 certificate flame resistant filling for supreme comfort
- Plywood frame with EPA TSCA certificate
- 5-jaw with ASNI/BIFMA class-3 gaslift for sturdy support
- Easy to assemble