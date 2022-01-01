This office chair features a paneled seat/back and foam cushioned, waterfall front seat, walnut veneer and oil wax leatherette blending give a mid-century modern and contemporary touch to your home office or workspace. 360° swivel and pneumatic adjustment lever to adjust the seat to your desired height. Ergonomic curved mid-back with shell bentwood support, spacious padded seat and bamboo armrest, all promise the optimum comfort from discomfort caused by prolonged sitting while working or studying.

Dimensions: 24.5"L x 26"W x 38"H

Material: 25% PU leather, 15% Plywood, 10% Bamboo 20% Polyurethane Foam, 25% Metal, 5% PA

Made of plywood frame, painted metal base in matte black, and shiny cream PU leather

Weight capacity: 260 lbs.

360-degree swivel for enhanced mobility and convenience

CAL 117-2013 certificate flame resistant filling for supreme comfort

Plywood frame with EPA TSCA certificate

5-jaw with ASNI/BIFMA class-3 gaslift for sturdy support

Easy to assemble