This chair is designed for comfort by offering superior ergonomic features with a unique style. It's fully adjustable, letting you control height and tilt to suit your needs for customized positioning and optimized body alignment. It features a thicker plywood sub-core, reinforced back bar and heavy-duty casters for durability. The contoured high-back with hand-sculpted arms is upholstered in soft leatherette to create an elegant blend of classic and modern performance, that is ideal for any office, home or entertainment space.

Item Size: 26.5"L X 26"W X 47.75"H

Material: 25% PU, 25% Polyurethane Foam, 20% Plywood, 25% Steel, 5% PP

Weight capacity: 275 lb

Tilt tension adjustment knob adjusts the chair's backward tilt resistance from 90° to 105°

Pneumatic seat-height adjustment for safety and durability

5-star PP base with nylon dual-wheel casters for sturdy support

Soft leatherette material and color blending for a classic and professional appearance.

High-density foam filling for supreme comfort

Ergonomic contoured high-back design with a padded headrest, build-in lumbar support, waterfall seat cushion and hand-sculpted armrest for optimal sitting experience

Easy to assemble