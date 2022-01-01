Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome PU Leather Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Black
1 ctUPC: 0694132713547
Product Details
This chair is designed for comfort by offering superior ergonomic features with a unique style. It's fully adjustable, letting you control height and tilt to suit your needs for customized positioning and optimized body alignment. It features a thicker plywood sub-core, reinforced back bar and heavy-duty casters for durability. The contoured high-back with hand-sculpted arms is upholstered in soft leatherette to create an elegant blend of classic and modern performance, that is ideal for any office, home or entertainment space.
- Item Size: 26.5"L X 26"W X 47.75"H
- Material: 25% PU, 25% Polyurethane Foam, 20% Plywood, 25% Steel, 5% PP
- Weight capacity: 275 lb
- Tilt tension adjustment knob adjusts the chair's backward tilt resistance from 90° to 105°
- Pneumatic seat-height adjustment for safety and durability
- 5-star PP base with nylon dual-wheel casters for sturdy support
- Soft leatherette material and color blending for a classic and professional appearance.
- High-density foam filling for supreme comfort
- Ergonomic contoured high-back design with a padded headrest, build-in lumbar support, waterfall seat cushion and hand-sculpted armrest for optimal sitting experience
- Easy to assemble