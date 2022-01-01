Glitzhome PU Leather Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Black Perspective: front
Glitzhome PU Leather Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Black Perspective: left
Glitzhome PU Leather Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Black Perspective: right
Glitzhome PU Leather Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Black Perspective: top
Glitzhome PU Leather Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Black

1 ctUPC: 0694132713804
Product Details

This chair is designed for comfort by offering superior ergonomic features with a unique style. It's fully adjustable, letting you control height and tilt to suit your needs for customized positioning and optimized body alignment. It features a thicker plywood sub-core, reinforced back bar and heavy-duty casters for durability that you can count on for all your day-to-day activities. The contoured high-back with hand-sculpted arms is upholstered in soft leatherette to create an elegant blend of classic style and modern performance. It is an ideal seat for any office, home or entertainment space.

  • Item Size: 26.25"L X 29.75"W X 47"H
  • Material: 20% Metal, 15% PP, 15% Nylon, 20% Plywood, 20% Foam,10% PU
  • Weight capacity: 275 lb
  • Tilt tension adjustment knob adjusts tilt from 90° to 105°
  • Pneumatic seat-height adjustment for safety and durability
  • 5-star nylon base with dual-wheel casters for sturdy support
  • Deluxe material and two-tone blending for for unique and personality
  • Upholstered in a soft faux leather with contrasting stitching to create a tailored look
  • Double-layer padded seat and contoured high-back for supreme comfort
  • Ergonomic design with a padded headrest, build-in lumbar support and hand-sculpted armrest for optimal sitting experience
  • Plywood sub-core with EPA TSCA Certificated
  • Easy to assemble