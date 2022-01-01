Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome PU Leather Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Black
1 ctUPC: 0694132713804
This chair is designed for comfort by offering superior ergonomic features with a unique style. It's fully adjustable, letting you control height and tilt to suit your needs for customized positioning and optimized body alignment. It features a thicker plywood sub-core, reinforced back bar and heavy-duty casters for durability that you can count on for all your day-to-day activities. The contoured high-back with hand-sculpted arms is upholstered in soft leatherette to create an elegant blend of classic style and modern performance. It is an ideal seat for any office, home or entertainment space.
- Item Size: 26.25"L X 29.75"W X 47"H
- Material: 20% Metal, 15% PP, 15% Nylon, 20% Plywood, 20% Foam,10% PU
- Weight capacity: 275 lb
- Tilt tension adjustment knob adjusts tilt from 90° to 105°
- Pneumatic seat-height adjustment for safety and durability
- 5-star nylon base with dual-wheel casters for sturdy support
- Deluxe material and two-tone blending for for unique and personality
- Upholstered in a soft faux leather with contrasting stitching to create a tailored look
- Double-layer padded seat and contoured high-back for supreme comfort
- Ergonomic design with a padded headrest, build-in lumbar support and hand-sculpted armrest for optimal sitting experience
- Plywood sub-core with EPA TSCA Certificated
- Easy to assemble