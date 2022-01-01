This chair is designed for comfort by offering superior ergonomic features with a unique style. It's fully adjustable, letting you control height and tilt to suit your needs for customized positioning and optimized body alignment. It features a thicker plywood sub-core, reinforced back bar and heavy-duty casters for durability that you can count on for all your day-to-day activities. The contoured high-back with hand-sculpted arms is upholstered in soft leatherette to create an elegant blend of classic style and modern performance. It is an ideal seat for any office, home or entertainment space.

Item Size: 26.25"L X 29.75"W X 47"H

Material: 20% Metal, 15% PP, 15% Nylon, 20% Plywood, 20% Foam,10% PU

Weight capacity: 275 lb

Tilt tension adjustment knob adjusts tilt from 90° to 105°

Pneumatic seat-height adjustment for safety and durability

5-star nylon base with dual-wheel casters for sturdy support

Deluxe material and two-tone blending for for unique and personality

Upholstered in a soft faux leather with contrasting stitching to create a tailored look

Double-layer padded seat and contoured high-back for supreme comfort

Ergonomic design with a padded headrest, build-in lumbar support and hand-sculpted armrest for optimal sitting experience

Plywood sub-core with EPA TSCA Certificated

Easy to assemble