Make your home or your front door stand out this harvest season. Welcome friends and family with this new colorful and front door wreath. Display all fall season long, through Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Decoration of acorn squash/ leaves/ pinecone/ blueberry and ginkgo.

This wreath features bright moder harvesr mixed with pumpkins and pinecones, berries on a wreath of woven branch stems.

Display this seasonal decoration on doors, walls and windows in indoor or covered outdoor locations.

