Set of 2 Pre-Lit Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Porch Tree.This mixed tip Wintry Pine Entrance Pot Tree with decorative urn base is a welcoming addition to doorway, deck, porch or patio. It features snow sprinkled branches and is trimmed with white berries, Poinsettia and holly leaves. This tree is pre-lit with 150 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Display this attractive greenery in any indoor or covered outdoor location.

Size: 21.65"L X 21.65"W X 48.03"H

Natural realistic look and classical black pot cater for various Interior styles.

3D pine neddle and Poinsettia in realistic look matched with pre-lit warm white Led Light Bulbs adds festive touch to your holiday.

Clever structure, easy to be made into beautiful shapes.