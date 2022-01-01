Glitzhome re-Lit Artificial Christmas Porch Tree Perspective: front
Glitzhome re-Lit Artificial Christmas Porch Tree Perspective: left
Glitzhome re-Lit Artificial Christmas Porch Tree Perspective: right
Glitzhome re-Lit Artificial Christmas Porch Tree

1 ctUPC: 0694132715221
Set of 2 Pre-Lit Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Porch Tree.This mixed tip Wintry Pine Entrance Pot Tree with decorative urn base is a welcoming addition to doorway, deck, porch or patio. It features snow sprinkled branches and is trimmed with white berries, Poinsettia and holly leaves. This tree is pre-lit with 150 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Display this attractive greenery in any indoor or covered outdoor location.

  • Size: 21.65"L X 21.65"W X 48.03"H
  • Set of 2 Pre-Lit Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Porch Tree
  • Natural realistic look and classical black pot cater for various Interior styles.
  • 3D pine neddle and Poinsettia in realistic look matched with pre-lit warm white Led Light Bulbs adds festive touch to your holiday.
  • Clever structure, easy to be made into beautiful shapes.