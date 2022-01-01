This decorative seasonal piece is constructed of strong poly resin material and stone powder featuring handcrafted and hand-painted details. The Christmas tree are trimmed in leaves and red berries and the base covered with snow. The delicated carving makes it not only a table tree but more like a work of art.It's very Christmasy.

Color painting by hand

Table top decoration/ indoor use only

Dimensions: 7.25 Inch L x 7 Inch W x 20 Inch H

