Glitzhome Red Berry Table Top Tree Decor
20 inUPC: 0694132714532
This decorative seasonal piece is constructed of strong poly resin material and stone powder featuring handcrafted and hand-painted details. The Christmas tree are trimmed in leaves and red berries and the base covered with snow. The delicated carving makes it not only a table tree but more like a work of art.It's very Christmasy.
- Color painting by hand
- Table top decoration/ indoor use only
Dimensions: 7.25 Inch L x 7 Inch W x 20 Inch H