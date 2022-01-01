Glitzhome Red Berry Table Top Tree Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Red Berry Table Top Tree Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Red Berry Table Top Tree Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Red Berry Table Top Tree Decor Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Red Berry Table Top Tree Decor Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Glitzhome Red Berry Table Top Tree Decor

20 inUPC: 0694132714532
Purchase Options

Product Details

This decorative seasonal piece is constructed of strong poly resin material and stone powder featuring handcrafted and hand-painted details. The Christmas tree are trimmed in leaves and red berries and the base covered with snow. The delicated carving makes it not only a table tree but more like a work of art.It's very Christmasy.

  • Color painting by hand
  • Table top decoration/ indoor use only

Dimensions: 7.25 Inch L x 7 Inch W x 20 Inch H