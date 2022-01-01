This set of 2 stockings is a beautiful addition for your holiday home. The set features two white knitted stockings, with furry and and dangling pompom balls. Hang it on the Christmas tree or the mantel above the fireplace to give your home an unique festive touch.

Size: 24"L X 7"W X 1.2"H

The set comes with two stockings

Cozy feel, thick enough to hold gifts like a sweater

Perfect Gift for family and friends

Fabric Content: 100% acrylic

Washing instructions: Cold water wash. Do not iron. Use stain/spot remover if needed