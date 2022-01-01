Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Regency Modern Boho Metal Tasseled Semicircle Wall Mirror
1 ctUPC: 0694132713035
Product Details
Add a happy dash of glamour around your home with Gold Metal Wall Mirror . It features a gold semicircle mirror and draping tassels. Boasting a perfect combination of beautiful shades of gold and natural hue, this delightful piece of decor will shed some much needed light in your rooms. Arrange it in your entryway, living room or bedroom to call attention to your beautiful modern and boho accents.
- Made of 40% iron, 30% glass, 30% cotton
- Draping tassels are hand made and trimmed
- Unique hook rings for easy hanging
- No assembly required
Overall Dimensions: 27.50 Inches Long X 47.25 Inches High
Mirror Dimensions: 26.5 Inches Long X 12.75 Inches High