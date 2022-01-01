Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Regency Modern Boho Mirror with Tassels
1 ctUPC: 0694132713037
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add a happy dash of glamour around your home with Gold Metal Wall Mirror. It features a gold semicircle mirror with draping tassels. Boasting a perfect combination of beautiful shades of gold and natural hue, this delightful piece of decor will shed some much needed light in your rooms. Arrange it in your entryway, living room or bedroom to call attention to your beautiful modern and boho accents.
- Made out of Glam gold finished metal frame with soft cotton tassels.
- Draping tassels are hand made and trimmed
- Unique hook rings for easy hanging
- No assembly required
Overall Dimensions: 27.5 Inches Long X 47.25 Inches High
Mirror Dimensions: 15 Inches Long X 7 Inches High