Add a happy dash of glamour around your home with Gold Metal Wall Mirror. It features a gold semicircle mirror with draping tassels. Boasting a perfect combination of beautiful shades of gold and natural hue, this delightful piece of decor will shed some much needed light in your rooms. Arrange it in your entryway, living room or bedroom to call attention to your beautiful modern and boho accents.

Made out of Glam gold finished metal frame with soft cotton tassels.

Draping tassels are hand made and trimmed

Unique hook rings for easy hanging

No assembly required

Overall Dimensions: 27.5 Inches Long X 47.25 Inches High

Mirror Dimensions: 15 Inches Long X 7 Inches High