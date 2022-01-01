Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Reindeer Christmas Stocking
19 inUPC: 0695265885020
Purchase Options
Product Details
This stocking features with a cute reindeer design. High quality hooked material and exquisite workmanship make it look perfect, not only as a holiday decoration but a delivery of your love to your family members. Unique decorative style will provide a festive atmosphere in any room in your house, providing the handmade charm of a true vintage Christmas.
- Front Material: 100% Acrylic
- Back and Lining Material: 100% Polyester
- Size: 19.69"L X 8.27"W X 1.18"H