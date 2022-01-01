Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Reindeer Plaid Christmas Stocking
19 x 10.24 inUPC: 0695265882105
Product Details
- This stocking featuresa cute hooked reindeer on classic plaid background.
- High quality material and exquisite workmanship make it look perfect, not only as a holiday decoration but a delivery of your love to your family members.
- Unique decorative style will provide a festive atmosphere in any room in your house, providing the handmade charm of a true vintage Christmas.
Material:
- 100% Acrylic Front Material
- 100% Polyester Back and Lining Material