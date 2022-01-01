Glitzhome Reindeer Plaid Christmas Stocking Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Reindeer Plaid Christmas Stocking Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Reindeer Plaid Christmas Stocking Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Reindeer Plaid Christmas Stocking Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Reindeer Plaid Christmas Stocking

19 x 10.24 inUPC: 0695265882105
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • This stocking featuresa cute hooked reindeer on classic plaid background.
  • High quality material and exquisite workmanship make it look perfect, not only as a holiday decoration but a delivery of your love to your family members.
  • Unique decorative style will provide a festive atmosphere in any room in your house, providing the handmade charm of a true vintage Christmas.

Material:

  • 100% Acrylic Front Material
  • 100% Polyester Back and Lining Material