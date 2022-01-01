Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Reversible Knitted Nylon Eyelash Yarn Throw Blanket - Red/White
60 x 50 inUPC: 0695265887414
Purchase Options
Product Details
Throw measures 50inches x 60inches.The Diamond pattern looks fashionable, the reversible Knitted blanket are durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.
- Fabric Content: 100% Nylon
- Size 60 in. L x 50 in. W
- Fabric technique: knitted
- Spot clean; machine wash; hand wash