Glitzhome Reversible Knitted Nylon Eyelash Yarn Throw Blanket - Red/White Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Reversible Knitted Nylon Eyelash Yarn Throw Blanket - Red/White Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Reversible Knitted Nylon Eyelash Yarn Throw Blanket - Red/White Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Reversible Knitted Nylon Eyelash Yarn Throw Blanket - Red/White

60 x 50 inUPC: 0695265887414
Purchase Options

Product Details

Throw measures 50inches x 60inches.The Diamond pattern looks fashionable, the reversible Knitted blanket are durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.

  • Fabric Content: 100% Nylon
  • Size 60 in. L x 50 in. W
  • Fabric technique: knitted
  • Spot clean; machine wash; hand wash