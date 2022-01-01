Glitzhome Rhythmic Melody Cotton Comforter Set - 6 Piece - White Perspective: front



Glitzhome Rhythmic Melody Cotton Comforter Set - 6 Piece - White

QueenUPC: 0694132710329
Product Details

The soft-filled comforter features a striped design with Jacquard accents in a black, and white color scheme, complete with quilting details, and reverses to a solid color on the other side. The eye-catching elastic embroidered-circle pattern gives this bedding set unique flair, while the shams and coordinating pillows elevate the look.

  • Hidden bartacking for clean duvet-style look
  • Hypoallergenic polyester filling in the comforter
  • Machine washable

Comforter92 in. L x 88 in. W

2-pieces Standard Sham 20 in. W x 26 in. L

2-pieces Decorative Pillow 16 in. W x 16 in. L

1-piece Decorative Pillow 12 in. W x 18 in. L

Material: Face100% Cotton(yarn count: 60*21+212, density: 173*96); Back: 100% Cotton(180TC)

Comforter Filling: 100% Polyester, 270gsm