The soft-filled comforter features a striped design with Jacquard accents in a black, and white color scheme, complete with quilting details, and reverses to a solid color on the other side. The eye-catching elastic embroidered-circle pattern gives this bedding set unique flair, while the shams and coordinating pillows elevate the look.

Hidden bartacking for clean duvet-style look

Hypoallergenic polyester filling in the comforter

Machine washable

Comforter92 in. L x 88 in. W

2-pieces Standard Sham 20 in. W x 26 in. L

2-pieces Decorative Pillow 16 in. W x 16 in. L

1-piece Decorative Pillow 12 in. W x 18 in. L

Material: Face100% Cotton(yarn count: 60*21+212, density: 173*96); Back: 100% Cotton(180TC)

Comforter Filling: 100% Polyester, 270gsm