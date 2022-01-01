This mirror features an industrial3D design with golden edges on the black metal frame, simple and unique. A metal hoist hanger is attached on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home. The mirror is an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway, or anywhere you want for a modern or industiral fusion of decoration and function.

Material: 20% glass, 20% MDF, 60% iron

Size: 27.36 Inch x 2.17 Inch x 27.36 Inch

Conforms to the requirement of CA Prop 65

Certified with a passed SGS report.

No assembly required