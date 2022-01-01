Whether flanking the sofa or situated alone near a accent chair, this table is the quintessential living room or porch companion. The table is crafted in solid bamboo, which, as an eco friendly material, is also known as its sturdiness and durability. It also features slatted table top, metal splayed legs, neutral hue and smart size so that it can be easily blended in with any Mid-century Mordern and resort style.

Top Weight Capacity: 50 lbs.

Tapered metal legs with adjustable foot nails

Unique natural grainy table top

Assembly required, hardware included