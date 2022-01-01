Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Round SLatted Bamboo Table
18.25 inUPC: 0694132712971
Purchase Options
Product Details
Whether flanking the sofa or situated alone near a accent chair, this table is the quintessential living room or porch companion. The table is crafted in solid bamboo, which, as an eco friendly material, is also known as its sturdiness and durability. It also features slatted table top, metal splayed legs, neutral hue and smart size so that it can be easily blended in with any Mid-century Mordern and resort style.
- Top Weight Capacity: 50 lbs.
- Tapered metal legs with adjustable foot nails
- Unique natural grainy table top
- Assembly required, hardware included