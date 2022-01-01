Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Russet Leatherette Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair - Coffee
Oil wax leatherette upholstery with cushioned long stitched stripes on the seat and back give a mid-century modern and contemporary touch to your home office or workspace; 360-degree swivel and pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height; ergonomic curved mid-back with walnut bentwood support, spacious padded seat and metal framed bamboo armrest, all promise the optimum comfort from discomfort caused by prolonged sitting while working or studying.
- Made of plywood frame, painted metal base in matte black, and shinny russet Leatherette.
- Features sturdy plywood frame, metal five-star base with caster, and upholstered seat & back
- This office chair has heavy-duty base using five-jaw with ASNI/BIFMA Class-3 gaslift, plywood frame with EPA TSCA Certificate and foam inside is Flame Resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate.
- Spot clean or professional clean only.
Assembly required: Easy to assemble
Seat weight capacity: 260 lbs
Color: Coffee