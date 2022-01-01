Oil wax leatherette upholstery with cushioned long stitched stripes on the seat and back give a mid-century modern and contemporary touch to your home office or workspace; 360-degree swivel and pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height; ergonomic curved mid-back with walnut bentwood support, spacious padded seat and metal framed bamboo armrest, all promise the optimum comfort from discomfort caused by prolonged sitting while working or studying.

Made of plywood frame, painted metal base in matte black, and shinny russet Leatherette.

Features sturdy plywood frame, metal five-star base with caster, and upholstered seat & back

This office chair has heavy-duty base using five-jaw with ASNI/BIFMA Class-3 gaslift, plywood frame with EPA TSCA Certificate and foam inside is Flame Resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate.

Spot clean or professional clean only.

Assembly required: Easy to assemble

Seat weight capacity: 260 lbs

Color: Coffee