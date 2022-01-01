Create a rustic atmosphere while filling your space with creative storage solutions. Farmhouse Rustic Galvanized Metal Container Set features two sizes of containers, each with a handle on each side and a wood lid and base.Utilize them by filling them with craft supplies and clutter to keep your space clean and tidy!

Materail: Iron, Firwood.

Size: Large: 16"W X 10.5"D X 7"H ; Small: 13.5"L X 8.25"D X 5.25"H

No assembly required