Glitzhome Rustic Farmhouse Galvanized Wood Metal Container
2 pcUPC: 0695265887057
Purchase Options
Product Details
Create a rustic atmosphere while filling your space with creative storage solutions. Farmhouse Rustic Galvanized Metal Container Set features two sizes of containers, each with a handle on each side and a wood lid and base.Utilize them by filling them with craft supplies and clutter to keep your space clean and tidy!
- Materail: Iron, Firwood.
- Size: Large: 16"W X 10.5"D X 7"H ; Small: 13.5"L X 8.25"D X 5.25"H
- No assembly required