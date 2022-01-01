Glitzhome Rustic Farmhouse Galvanized Wood Metal Container Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Rustic Farmhouse Galvanized Wood Metal Container Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Rustic Farmhouse Galvanized Wood Metal Container Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Rustic Farmhouse Galvanized Wood Metal Container

2 pcUPC: 0695265887057
Purchase Options

Product Details

Create a rustic atmosphere while filling your space with creative storage solutions. Farmhouse Rustic Galvanized Metal Container Set features two sizes of containers, each with a handle on each side and a wood lid and base.Utilize them by filling them with craft supplies and clutter to keep your space clean and tidy!

  • Materail: Iron, Firwood.
  • Size: Large: 16"W X 10.5"D X 7"H ; Small: 13.5"L X 8.25"D X 5.25"H
  • No assembly required