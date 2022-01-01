Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Rustic Farmhouse Large Metal/Wooden Wall Shelf
1 ctUPC: 0697125530235
The rustic wall shelf is made of high quality metal and MDF (Conforms to P2 CARB Standard) material for longevity. It is great for kitchen, bathroom and storage room organization. It helps you gain more space in the cabinet, pantry room or even on a blank wall. You can either mount it in your room for decorative items or toiletries, or hang it in your kitchen for extra storage for cups or spices. Wherever the rustic floating shelf is mounted, it looks awesome.
- Material: Made of high quality metal and MDF, durable and cleanable.
- Shelf Dimension: 31.5 inches L x 8.07 inches W x 8.07 inches H, Shelf Weight: 4.62 pounds
- Shelf Weight Capacity: 30 pounds
- No Assembly Required: Arrives completely assembled
- Clean with a soft, dry cloth