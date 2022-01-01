Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Rustic Metal Steel Bar Table - Coffee
41 inUPC: 0697125530409
Product Details
This bar table has a design that's both elegant and functional. It's an ideal choice to occupy the space in a dining room, kitchen or bistro offering a spot for beverages, knick-knacks and more. The metal legs are a cool industrial touch and the rustic wood finish top is beautifully weathered. Bring an effortlessly trendy look into your kitchen or dining decor with this tall bar table. Designed in rich brown, it's an easy match for most homes. With elm wood top, it is easy and convenient to be cleaned with damp cloth. Sturdy and durable.
- Coffee color finishing
- Rustic style
- Assembly Required
Material: 30% solid wood, 70% steel
Dimensions: 23.62 Inch W x 23.62 Inch D x 41.34 Inch H