Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Rustic Metal Truck with Welcome Word Wall Decoration - Red
1 ctUPC: 0694132713492
Purchase Options
Product Details
This farmhouse garden wall decor features cutout truck with twist metal wire frame, featured with antique finish, which looks natural and charming. The classic red and black design makes it ideally for all the year around. It will be a great addition to any of your garden, porch, as well as indoors.
- With jute loop on the back for easy hanging
- Inspirational welcome sign adds festive touch
- Hand painted black and red farmhouse design, ideally for all the year around
- Constructed of high quality metal, very durable
Size: 20.00 in. W x 0.40 in. D x 20.00 in. H