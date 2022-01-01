This farmhouse garden wall decor features cutout truck with twist metal wire frame, featured with antique finish, which looks natural and charming. The classic red and black design makes it ideally for all the year around. It will be a great addition to any of your garden, porch, as well as indoors.

With jute loop on the back for easy hanging

Inspirational welcome sign adds festive touch

Hand painted black and red farmhouse design, ideally for all the year around

Constructed of high quality metal, very durable

Size: 20.00 in. W x 0.40 in. D x 20.00 in. H