The classic design Rustic Steel Bar Stool easily complements any home's decor. The four footrails provide stability and durability. Finished in a coffee color, this piece is an easy addition to any color scheme. Ideal for any home bar, counter, or high top table.

Easy assembly required

Steel with elm wood top (0.98 inch thick)

Dimensions: 12.99 Inches x 12.99 Inches x 29.92 Inches

Material: 30% solid wood and 70% steel