Glitzhome Rustic Steel and Elm Wood Bar Stool - Coffee
2 pkUPC: 0697125530410
Product Details
The classic design Rustic Steel Bar Stool easily complements any home's decor. The four footrails provide stability and durability. Finished in a coffee color, this piece is an easy addition to any color scheme. Ideal for any home bar, counter, or high top table.
- Easy assembly required
- Steel with elm wood top (0.98 inch thick)
Dimensions: 12.99 Inches x 12.99 Inches x 29.92 Inches
Material: 30% solid wood and 70% steel