Glitzhome Rustic Steel Bar Stool
43 inUPC: 0694132713379
For a pop of personality at the kitchen island, dining room, restaurant or home bar, this bar stool is your best choice. It features rustic steel tubular frame and retro finshed wood for an industrial look, its X-shaped back design, arched half-moon support and splayed legs give a classic look that works with a variety of decor. The handcrafted elm wood creates products with character and individuality. The inherent knots, grains, and variations in color and texture are what define our products with each piece having its own personality.
- Seat weight capacity: 250 lb.
- Durable metal frame and elm wood seat
- Classic decorative X-shaped back design
- Handcrafted splayed tubular legs and arched half-moon back supports
- With clear instruction, easy to assemble
Dimensions: 17.75 InchW x 19.75 InchD x 43.00 Inch H