Glitzhome Rustic Steel Bar Table with Elm Wood Top - Coffee
1 ctUPC: 0695265883608
Product Details
Add some modern industrial charm to you dining room or kitchen with the AmeriHome Loft Coffee Metal Pub Table. The sleek coffee tabletop gives this pub table a sophisticated look without being too fussy.
- Materials: elm wood (2.5 cm thick) and sturdy steel
- Coffee Color Finish
- Scratch resistant powder coat paint finish is durable and stylish
- No-mark feet keep it from sliding or scratching hardwood floors.
- Static Weight Capacity: 110lbs
- Assembly Required