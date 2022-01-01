Add some modern industrial charm to you dining room or kitchen with the AmeriHome Loft Coffee Metal Pub Table. The sleek coffee tabletop gives this pub table a sophisticated look without being too fussy.

Materials: elm wood (2.5 cm thick) and sturdy steel

Coffee Color Finish

Scratch resistant powder coat paint finish is durable and stylish

No-mark feet keep it from sliding or scratching hardwood floors.

Static Weight Capacity: 110lbs

Assembly Required