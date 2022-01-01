Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Rusty Metal Christmas Truck Yard Stake Decor
31.89 x 20.08 inUPC: 0695265887209
Give your garden an eye-catching holiday accent with Red Truck Metal Garden Stake! Rustic details on the truck while a sign reading Merry Christmas is placed on the boot, which is hauling a bed full of Christmas gifts and tree. Stick it in the ground using the metal stakes and create a holiday-themed garden that pops with holiday touch and feel! It can be used a stake, or a wall hanging decorating and leaning decoration without metal poles.
- Minimal assembly required
Weight: 3.52 Pounds
Material: 100% Iron