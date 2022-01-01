This set of 2 stocking holder makes an eye-catching alternative to your mantel or fireplace to display your families Christmas stockings. The set features LED lighted snowman with an heavy iron base and hook hook to hold your holiday gifts. Simply turn on the switch and light up the adorable stocking holder, and add more joy to your holiday home with cute snowman stocking holder.

Size:4.92"L*3.54"W*7.48"H

Set of 2

2AA batteries required but not included.

Made of iron, MDF, plastic

With six LED bulbs, warm white