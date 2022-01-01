Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Santa Belt Fabric Wreath - Red / Black
18 inUPC: 0694132714497
Hang this Santa Belt Fabric Wreath to welcome your friends and beloved family members to you home this holiday season. Adorned with a Santa belt in the center, this wreath can be hung on doors, upon fireplaces, or on walls.
- For indoor use
- Dimensions: 18 inches lengths x 3.5 inches width x 18 inches height