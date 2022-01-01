Have fun decorating your holiday home with this set of two Christmas Santa Garlands. Each garland features eight metal Santa figures of traditional look and color, with one of his hands waving to and greeting your family members and guests. Hang it on the wall or fireplace mantel or in front of the window. It will be the perfect addition to your home this holiday season.

The set comes with two Santa garlands

Each garland is 6 feet long, with 8 Santa figures per garland

Made of premium metal, the garland set is safe for both indoor and outdoor use

Dimensions: 72 inches length x 0.2 inches width x 7.5 inches height