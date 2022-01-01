Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Santa Metal Garland - 2 Piece
6 ftUPC: 0694132715241
Purchase Options
Product Details
Have fun decorating your holiday home with this set of two Christmas Santa Garlands. Each garland features eight metal Santa figures of traditional look and color, with one of his hands waving to and greeting your family members and guests. Hang it on the wall or fireplace mantel or in front of the window. It will be the perfect addition to your home this holiday season.
- The set comes with two Santa garlands
- Each garland is 6 feet long, with 8 Santa figures per garland
- Made of premium metal, the garland set is safe for both indoor and outdoor use
- Dimensions: 72 inches length x 0.2 inches width x 7.5 inches height