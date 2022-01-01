Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Santa on Sleigh Galvanized Metal Lighted Tree Collar
26 inUPC: 0694132714244
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add the final touch to your country Christmas with the Santa on Sleigh Lighted Tree Collar. It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the tree stand. Warm your home by turning on the included string lights and create a unique look for your Christmas tree. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.
- Simply assembly required
- Breaks down into three pieces for easy storage after the holiday
- Designed to fit any 7.5-foot-high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 25 inches in diameter
- Three string lights with 60 bulbs
- Six lithium batteries (CR2032) are included
- Dimensions: 25.98 inches length x 25.98 inches width x 11.22 inches height