Add the final touch to your country Christmas with the Santa on Sleigh Lighted Tree Collar. It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the tree stand. Warm your home by turning on the included string lights and create a unique look for your Christmas tree. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.

Simply assembly required

Breaks down into three pieces for easy storage after the holiday

Designed to fit any 7.5-foot-high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 25 inches in diameter

Three string lights with 60 bulbs

Six lithium batteries (CR2032) are included

Dimensions: 25.98 inches length x 25.98 inches width x 11.22 inches height